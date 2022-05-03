National athletes in SEA Games rejoice in celebrating Aidilfitri with family members

KUALA LUMPUR (May 3): National athletes involved in the SEA Games training camp ‘bubble’ rejoiced when they were allowed to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with their family members at the National Sports Council (NSC) here today.

One could see the sheer joy on the faces of the athletes when several family members visited them, by complying with physical distancing, after the athletes had isolated themselves since joining the final phase of training from April 24 prior to leaving for Hanoi, Vietnam.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu hoped that the relaxation given would further fuel the athletes’ spirit and determination to make Malaysia proud at the biennial Games from May 12-23.

“Today, we gave the family members the opportunity to visit their children at the camp and celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Congratulations to the NSC management team under the leadership of Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail, who took the initiative to hold this gathering for the first time.

“There was a very good response from the athletes and family members who were present,” he told a media conference after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri reception with the Malaysian contingent to the SEA Games here today.

Also present were Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker and Malaysian chef-de-mission Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad.

Elaborating, Ahmad Faizal said the national athletes were all pumped up to do their best at the Hanoi SEA Games.

“I hope all Malaysians will give our athletes their full support and pray that they stay injury-free. If they can give their best, I believe it is not impossible for them to bring home more than the 36 gold medals targeted,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Halim Abdul Aziz, 55, who visited his son-in-law Mohd Taqiwuddin Hamid, hoped the silat exponent will do his best when he competes in the silat ganda event in the SEA Games for the fifth time.

“This is a sacrifice whether by the family or our children (athletes) because of the situation now. I hope Malaysian athletes will return with gold medals… InsyaAllah,” he said.

Malaysia, who will be represented by about 580 athletes in 338 events from 37 sports at the Hanoi SEA Games, are targeting a 36-35-75 medal haul. — Bernama