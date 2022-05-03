Sabah, Sarawak natives gather at Tugu Pahlawan Gombunan to promote heritage, culture

TAMBUNAN (May 3): Some indigenous natives of Sabah and Sarawak converged at the Tugu Pahlawan Gombunan at Pisompuruan Square here to promote their heritage, culture and tradition on May 2.

The participants wore traditional attire and the Iban lot were easily recognisable with their ‘sirat’ (loin cloth) and ‘Baju Gagung’ (Iban traditional warrior vest).

According to Gabungan Orang Asal Saban and Sarawak (Goass) representative Peter John Jaban, he could not hold back tears upon noticing the warm welcome and reception from their Sabahan counterparts.

“We arrived at 1.30pm and paraded from Tambunan roundabout, which was a three-minute walk, and were received by the Tambunan Boblian group headed by Panglima Surat Atama Katama,” he said in a statement today.

He added their presence was honoured with the Gombunan and Tamadon ceremony, which is a ceremony honouring the warrior ancestors of Tambunan.

“Before entering the sacred ground, both delegations exchanged cordial greetings in Dusun and Iban language. Our (Sarawak) delegation paid our respects according to local traditions of the Dusun,” Peter said, adding the 20-minute ceremony was easily remembered as ‘mystical’ due to the divine presence felt by the delegation.

Atama Katama, who is Dayak International Organisation permanent representative to the United Nations, performed the rite to provide the Sarawak delegation safe passage throughout Sabah, he said.

“I was in tears when receiving many surprises with a big crowd at the venues we visited. Especially here in Tambunan, as I did not expect to be honoured in their local tradition,” Peter said.

Before heading to Tambunan, the group also visited the famous Batu Sumpah Keningau, where they were welcomed by community leaders.

“I wish to acknowledge the Keningau chief of police DSP Cik Nor Rafidah Kassim for escorting us to the site of Batu Sumpah. We also appreciate the special briefing by the Ketua Adat regarding the Batu Sumpah Keningau. This was very educational.

“In Tenom, we were received by the Murut communities, who many claim Iban ancestry. We thank YB Datuk Rubin Balang (the local people’s elected representative) for generously supporting our visit to his district,” Peter said.

The group will also head to Penampang district and put up at Monurali Garden Resort for two days to showcase Sarawak traditional dances, cuisine, tattoos, arts and crafts.

“Yes, we made it. History was made in this cultural visit,” expressed Peter with delight.

He also wished to acknowledge the support from their friends in Sabah who greeted them in such a huge number as well as to the local Sabahan authorities for assisting them during the visit.