Sabah TYT holds moderate Aidilfitri reception

KOTA KINABALU (May 3): Around 200 invited guests attended the Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at Istana Seri Kinabalu here on Monday.

The guests included Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and the State Cabinet, as well as state and federal department heads.

Also present were Tun Juhar’s consort, Toh Puan Norlidah R.M. Jasni and Hajiji’s spouse, Datin Seri Panglima Julia Salag.

There was also a cake cutting ceremony at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration which was held on a moderate scale compared to the ones in pre-pandemic times.

The guests were served a variety of delicacies such as satay, ketupat, lemang and rendang.

Earlier, Tun Juhar performed the Sunat Aidilfitri prayers with 100 congregants at Surau Istana Seri Kinabalu.

When met by the media after performing his prayers at Masjid Negeri, Hajiji reminded Sabahans to continue complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19 during the Eid celebration.

He said the SOP issued at the federal level was still applicable, and any changes would be determined by the state Covid-19 Management Committee.

“Muslims are looking forward to celebrating Aidilfitri as it symbolises victory after a month of fasting. We are grateful to be able to celebrate with our families this year after two years of restrictions under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The reopening of borders on April 1 has benefited the rakyat, especially Muslims to travel back to their hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with their families,” he said.