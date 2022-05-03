Sarawak Dayaks strengthen ties with Sabah indigenous people

KOTA KINABALU (May 3): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan described the presence of 72 Sarawak Dayaks with 60 of them wearing ‘Sirat’ has made this year’s Kaamatan launching ceremony more colorful.

“Their presence in Sabah shows a strong connection between the custom of thanksgiving for the paddy harvest which in Sabah celebrated through Kaamatan while in Sarawak through the Gawai festival,” said Jeffrey who is also the State-level Kaamatan organizing chairman.

Upon arrival in Tambunan, they were welcomed by Atama Katama, the Dayak International Organization Cultural Ambassador to United Nations.

The entourage led by Peter John Jaban then paraded to Taman Pisompuruan for a cultural education emersion at Gombunan Statue Monument.

Speaking to the guests, Atama said that their visit to Tambunan was a fine gesture of friendship between the Sarawakian delegation including women from Miri, Sibu, Lundu and Kuching.

At the entrance of the Gombunan Memorial, both exchanged traditional custom greetings with warm Tambunan gong music.

“A Bobolian priestess then invited the entourage into the monument to pay a traditional honour to Gombunan and Tamadon figure as a gesture of respect to the history of Tambunan,” said Atama.

A Betel nut, traditional tobacco smoking and lihing drinking ceremony was done as a symbol of Sabah-Sarawak indigenous unity, followed by loud traditional warrior hood chants.

Earlier, the group was welcomed by hundreds of Murut community members in Tenom where they paraded on bare feet in full regalia to the venue hosted by the Kemabong assemblyman Datuk Rubin Balang.

The group then visited the Keningau Oath Stone as part of cultural education emersion of Keningau’s indigenous history of the formation of Malaysia.

“They were joined by a big local crowd and the Keningau Police Department facilitated measures to ensure their safety and passage through the interior district,” said Atama.

The cultural group was scheduled to visit Penampang for two days. At the Kipouvo Village, they would perform dances and music, cook Sarawak native dishes and make tribal tattoos before returning to Miri on May 4.

The four-day cultural tour to Sabah was conducted with the blessings of Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.