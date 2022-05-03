SGH blood bank appeals for donors to return after long break

KUCHING (May 3): The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) blood bank has appealed to donors to return from Thursday after the long holiday break to ensure there is continuous and sufficient blood stock for patients in need daily.

On Thursday, the blood bank centre will resume its usual weekday operating hours from 8am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4.30pm.

On Friday, it is open from 8am to 11.30am and from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Parking is available for free in front of the SGH Day Care Centre (DCC) for the convenience of donors.

This weekend, there will also be two blood donation campaigns.

On Saturday, the blood bank is open from 9am to 3pm for a campaign organised by the Malaysian Medical Association Sarawak Branch.

On Sunday, the blood bank mobile team will be at Kuching Sentral from 10am to 3pm for a campaign organised by Joeyees Trading.

Donors are reminded to consume sufficient food and drink before they donate blood.

They are also reminded to bring along their identification card, donation card or book, and to arrive early before registration closes.

For further information, contact the blood bank on 082-276797 or Borhan on 010-8578909.