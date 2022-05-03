Smooth preparations for Aidilfitri in Sibu despite earlier than expected Syawal

SIBU (May 3): Preparations to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri here went smoothly despite the unexpected announcement that yesterday would be the first day of Syawal.

Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association chairman Abdul Taib Rosli said his family had made early preparations of festive goodies and biscuits.

“The atmosphere of Hari Raya this year is a bit rushed because our family thought that Hari Raya would fall on Tuesday.

“Even so, we had time to prepare food and biscuits because the ingredients had been bought or prepared early.

“For our family, the rush is more about tidying up the house,” he said.

Surau Darul Sa’adah committee member Mohamad Safree Mohamad Kassim observed that mosques and suraus that performed the Sunat Aidilfitri prayers were filled with congregants, including foreigners who did not return to their country of origin.

“The festive atmosphere this time was unexpected, following announcement that Hari Raya Aidilfitri would be celebrated a day earlier than the expected date.

“Nonetheless, all the necessary preparations had been completed,” he said.

Mohamad Safree pointed out that the longing for a festive atmosphere with family and friends was very much felt after two years of not being able to get together due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He said friends of various races from work and non-governmental organisations visited his home.

A check at shopping malls here yesterday found some of those celebrating the festival were still doing last-minute shopping.