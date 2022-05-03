Twins shine in Unduk Ngadau Keningau contest

KENINGAU (May 3): Twin sisters, Jeneka Nesious and Junesia Nesious won the first and third placings in the 2022 Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan Keningau contest on May 1.

Jeneka and Junesia, both 18 years old, said that it was their first time joining the contest.

“We were encouraged by our family, relatives and friends to join the contest,” said the two sisters at the event held at the Keningau Handicraft Centre during the launching of the Sabah-level Kaamatan Festival which was graced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor.

Both are fluent in Dusun Liwan and thanked their grandmother for their fluency in answering the questions posed during the contest.

Jeneka said that when speaking to their parents, they spoke mainly in Malay but spoke only in Dusun Liwan to their grandmother.

“At the same time, we’re also learning Dusun in school,” she said.

Jeneka and Junesia share similar ambitions and dreams.

“I want to be a model, or a police or a nurse,” said Jeneka.

Junesia also shared the same aspirations but added that she also would like to have the opportunity to become an artist.

Jeneka who was crowned as Keningau Unduk Ngadau for 2022, won RM2,000 cash prize, a trophy, a flower bouquet, a sash, a crown and cosmetics from JKhan and Dr Secret as well as a handcrafted handbag; while Junesia, who won the third prize, brought home RM1,000 cash prize, a trophy, a flower bouquet, cosmetics from JKhan and Dr Secret as well as a handcrafted handbag.

The second prize winner, Evian Verolia Ahagis, 23, from Kg Ulu Silau Keningau won RM1,500 cash prize, a trophy, a flower bouquet, cosmetics from JKhan and Dr Secret and a handcrafted handbag.