Two drown, six others rescued after jetty collapses in Semporna

SEMPORNA (May 3): Two youths drowned after the wooden jetty they were on with six others in Kampung Gading-Gading near here, collapsed yesterday (May 2).

Semporna district police chief Supt Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the bodies of the victims, aged 14 and 19, both foreigners, were found floating at 4.30pm.

“Semporna police station received a call from members of the General Operations Force at 4.17pm about the incident of eight youths falling into the sea when the jetty they were on collapsed.

“In the incident, six youths – four boys and two girls, aged 11 to 19, all of whom were foreigners, were rescued by personnel on duty and villagers, but two others went missing, believed to be drowned, before their bodies were found,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Farhan said before the incident, all eight victims were hanging out at the jetty when it suddenly collapsed and an investigation paper was opened, and the case is classified as a sudden death report.

In the meantime, he said the cause of the incident was still under investigation.

“Any information regarding the incident can be channelled to investigating officer Nikan Najin at 016-5632379,” he said.

Mohd Farhan also advised all village committees to conduct inspections on the jetties in their respective villages to ensure the safety of users. — Bernama