TYT, wife among those at Premier’s Hari Raya open house

KUCHING (May 3): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud led dignitaries at Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house hosted by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

He and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib arrived at the venue (Pullman Hotel) at 2pm, and they were greeted on arrival by Abang Johari and several state cabinet ministers.

They were later joined by Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang for a group photo before proceeding to lunch. Taib and Raghad were at the open house for about an hour.

Meanwhile, visitors from near and far thronged the open house hosted by Abang Johari to extend Raya greetings to the premier and to enjoy the festive delicacy.

The open house was held after a lapse of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was last held in 2019.

It was the first hosted by Abang Johari since the term ‘Chief Minister’ was restyled to Premier effective March 1 following amendments to the State Constitution.

Dignitaries who came included deputy premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts and Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Also present were Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai, chief political secretary to the Premier Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to East Asia Dato Sri Richard Riot and former state cabinet minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin.

Representatives from political parties were also there; Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) led by president Datuk Joseph Salang, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) led by its president Dr Sim, and Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak led by its chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Umno secretary general and Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, whose wife is a Sarawakian, was among the dignitaries.

Groups representing non-governmental organisations (NGOs) also came to visit. They included Sarawak Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI), Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) and Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda).