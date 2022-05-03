Warisan to create multi-racial and religious political platform

SEMPORNA (May 3): Parti Warisan (Warisan) is committed to creating a political platform that is based on various races and religions to develop a harmonious and developing nation.

Its president, Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal, said political parties based on various races and religions should be supported.

He said a party that focuses only on one race and religion can sometimes limit and thwart efforts to strengthen multi-racial relations.

“The government can try new ways to produce people who are tolerant because we have tried for over 60 years to get an agreement of all races, but the results are not encouraging.

“Therefore, I hope that there is a framework to overcome this problem so that Malaysia can become a country to be used as a reference for various fields,” he said.

Shafie, who is also the Member of Parliament for Semporna, said this during a Hari Raya open house at his residence here on Monday.

He added that Malaysia used to be very famous for its racial tolerance but nowadays, it is fading and worrying.

“However, it doesn’t mean we haven’t found a way to solve this problem because it can be done starting from the primary school level again,” he said.

Shafie, who is also the former Chief Minister of Sabah, added festive celebrations could also be used to foster closer ties among all the races.

“It does not mean that after attending a celebration of one race, we lose or follow their religion and race.

“Attending a celebration is a sign of appreciation and respect for the racial diversity that exists in our country,” he pointed out.

Commenting on the open house, he said it was very meaningful after two consecutive years of not being able to celebrate Hari Raya due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is a sign that the people appreciate the efforts made by all parties, including medical and security frontliners.

“I pray that all the spirits of the frontliners who died while performing their duties during the pandemic will be blessed,” he said.

More than 5,000 people of various races and religions attended the open house.