Abun Sui: S’wak govt must provide details on proposed amendment to Sarawak Land Code

KUCHING (May 4): The Sarawak government must provide a gist on what the upcoming Bill to amend the Sarawak Land Code is about, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak information and communication chief Abun Sui Anyit.

He pointed out Sarawakians should not be made waiting for the tabling of the proposed Bill at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) to know about the amendments in detail.

“Personally as Sarawakian, I am not happy with how the Government of Sarawak is handling the proposed amendment. We would like to know whether the government has any engagement with the people (to draft the Bill).

“Winning landslide in the 12th State Election doesn’t give (opportunity to) the Gabungan Parti Sarawak government to do (things) at their whim,” he said.

Abun was commenting on reports of a Bill related to the amendment of the Sarawak Land Code to be tabled during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting next month.

The Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was quoted as saying on the principle level, the state Cabinet had agreed to bring it to the DUN.

He, however, did not go into details, saying more information would be released once it is formalised.

“The Bill will strengthen our rights from a few angles. Just wait and see when the DUN reconvenes,” Abang Johari said during his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house on Tuesday.

The second meeting of the first session of the 19th DUN will be held on May 17-26.