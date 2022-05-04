Aspirasi in favour of early GE15, says Soo

KUCHING (May 4): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) is in favour of holding an early general election.

Its president Lina Soo said the Prime Minister and the federal cabinet should not wait for the current Parliament to run until its full term expires, and the 15th general election (GE15) should be held as soon as possible as the current administration did not carry the mandate of the people.

“We had one election with three prime ministers and three regimes. This makes Malaysia a laughing stock and a mockery of democracy,” she said when asked if GE15 should be held this year or next year.

Asked if her local-based party Aspirasi would be fielding candidates in the coming general election, Soo said the party has yet to decide.

“We hope we can work with other local parties in Sarawak because the opposition vote is too split and too fragmented,” she added.

It was reported that a certain faction within Umno had wanted the next general election to be held early after the party had done well in both the Malacca and Johor by-elections.

According to a national daily, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in March had reiterated calls for the next general election to be held early.

He said although the prerogative to dissolve Parliament in order to make way for the GE15 is decided by the Cabinet, it is Umno’s right to decide on the direction of the party.

However, the opposition has opposed the idea and wants the current Parliament to run until its full term expires.

Parliament will automatically dissolve on July 16, 2023.