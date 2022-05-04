Awang Tengah’s Raya open house makes a comeback in Lawas

LAWAS (May 4): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan’s Hari Raya open house made a comeback this year after being put on hold for two years due to the Covid-19.

Well-wishers from various backgrounds thronged Hotel Seri Malaysia here with many dressed in colour-coordinated Baju Melayu and Baju Kurung to celebrate the special occasion.

Awang Tengah and his wife Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud, their children and relatives greeted the guests who started to arrive at the venue at 9am.

Despite the relaxation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) starting May 1, well wishers wore face masks indoor and outdoors.

Apart from being served with a variety of delicacies such as chicken rendang, rendang daging, soto and kek lapis, the guests were also entertained with a live band singing Raya songs and lion dance.

Lawas MP who is also Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Deputy Minister of Rural Development Datuk Hasbi Habibollah who is also Limbang MP, Bukit Kota assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang were among the dignitaries.