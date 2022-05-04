Car reported missing found inside farm at Jalan Stephen Yong in Kuching

KUCHING (May 4): A car that was recently reported missing was recovered by the Padawan district police inside a farm at Jalan Stephen Yong last night.

The Padawan district police, in a Facebook post, said they received a call from a member of the public informing them of a vehicle that was suspiciously abandoned.

The Padawan police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) unit personnel, who were sent to the scene, discovered that the silver-coloured sedan car was believed to be using a fake license plate number.

Checks on the vehicle’s chassis number, however, confirmed that it was reported to be stolen at the Sekama police station.

Meanwhile, the police are advising the public to immediately call the Padawan district police if they discover or come across any suspicious activities in their area.

Calls can be made to their hotline at 082-862233.