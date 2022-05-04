Committee to handle DAP’s talks on cooperation with other opposition parties

KUCHING (May 4): Democratic Action Party (DAP) has formed a three-member committee to handle negotiations with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and other Opposition parties including Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) on cooperation in the 15th General Election (GE15).

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the committee comprising Lanang MP Alice Lau, Alan Ling and Chiew Chiu Sing will answer any questions and issue statements related to the political cooperation.

“We have assigned the job to them, and if there is any progress and development, the committee is the best forum to speak on the issue,” he told to reporters at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House hosted by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at a hotel here yesterday.

Lau recently indicated the first round of talks between DAP Sarawak and PSB to establish a united Opposition front in the next parliamentary election was positive.

Chong, who is Stampin MP, was coy when asked whether he will be contesting in GE15.

“You will be informed in due course,” he said.

On whether he would be tabling any motion in the upcoming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting from May 17 to 26, Chong said he will make it known when the time comes.

“We will see how it goes (for the DUN). We will see what the agenda of the meeting is and what are the Bills to be tabled, and we will take it from there,” he said.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah had previously said ‘interesting’ Bills are expected to be tabled in the coming DUN sitting, while Abang Johari said an amendment to the laws concerning land affairs in the state might be proposed.

Among those accompanying Chong to the open house were Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.