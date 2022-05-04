Dr Sim: Kidney failure caused by poor control of diabetes, high blood pressure

KUCHING (May 4): Kidney failure suffered by around 80 per cent of dialysis patients is due to poor control of their diabetes and high blood pressure, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Thus, in order to prevent kidney failure, the people must strive to stay healthy, the Deputy Premier of Sarawak pointed out.

“Prevention is better than cure. Let’s prevent kidney failure together,” he said in a Facebook post.

In the post, Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, said had visited the Sacred Hope Haemodialysis Association in Batu Kawa here recently.

He thanked the volunteer medical and management team for getting the dedicated dialysis centre up and running despite facing hurdles and challenges in the past three years.

“Your love and passion have helped the yearly 300 Sarawakians who need dialysis.

“This is their home – three times per week, four to six hours each time for the next 10 to 15 years,” said the Batu Kawa assemblyman.