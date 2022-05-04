Four Sabah players join national women futsal squad

KOTA KINABALU (May 4): Four Sabah players have made the cut into the national women futsal squad bound for the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

They are Shereilynn Elly Pius, Usliza Usman, Masturah Majid and Haindee Mosroh, according to a statement from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) official website released on May 2.

A fifth member of the Sabah squad, goalkeeper Asma Junaidi, was left out of the national squad under head coach Jamhuri Zainuddin.

For the record, the five were among the 20 players named in the provisional squad taking part in the national centralised training camp from April 23 to May 2 in preparation for the SEA Games 2021.

Another five players including Sabah’s JI Fedalliah Claritta Jaimin were also put on standby.

After close to two weeks of training, the 16-member national squad were finalised.

The rest of the squad are Sity Norazizah Jamal, Hanis Farhana Shamsul Azizan, Intan Sarah Anisah Zulfagali, Siti Asnidah Zamri, Hanani Adriana Shamsul Azizan, Nur Syafiqah Zainal Abidin, Nur Lyana Soberi (all from Melaka); Noorasyeimah Mohamad Rashid, Norhawa Md Yasin, Fatin Shahida Azmi, Nur Shazreen Munazli (Selangor MBPJ) and Nur Ainzyah Murad (KL Prefer-Cyberlynx).

The women futsal competition in SEA Games will be played between May 15 to May 19 at the Ha Nam Indoor Stadium, where the teams will be playing in a single league format to decide the final standing.

With Indonesia withdrawal, four teams are left to play for top honours.

Malaysia will open the campaign against Thailand on May 15 followed by the much anticipated duel against the hosts Vietnam on May 17 before concluding with a game against Myanmar on May 19.

Malaysia won the women futsal bronze in the Myanmar SEA Games in 2013 and finished fourth in 2017 in Kuala Lumpur.

Women futsal was not contested in the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore and also in the Philippines in 2019.