Mukah labourer arrested for suspected drug possession

SIBU (May 4): Police in Mukah have arrested a 36-year-old labourer for suspected drug possession.

Mukah district police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the suspect was detained in front of a shop at Jalan Pasar Baru Mukah at about 2.30pm yesterday.

“A check on the black waist bag that he carried found a small red straw tube, suspected to be methamphetamine,” he said in a press statement.

He added that the gross weight of the drugs was 0.17 grammes with a street value of RM50.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act.

If convicted, the offender can be jailed for not more than five years or fined not more than RM100,000 or both.