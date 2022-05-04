Mural at Wisma Vasty to undergo transformation soon

SIBU (May 4): The mega mural at Wisma Vasty here, initiated by Senator Robert Lau and brought to life by renowned Sibu-born mural painter Kong Chak Kiong, fondly known as Jagung, will undergo a transformation soon.

Speaking at the symbolic painting-over of the mural yesterday, Lau said street art was an ever evolving form, and after two years, it was time to put up something new.

Thanking Jotun paints for their earlier sponsorship, Lau hoped the collaboration would continue.

“We are open to suggestions from all parties on what the new mural would be,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Some suggestions received were for it to be abstract in nature, while there were those who wished for something 3D in nature.

“We have also been asked to do something like an optical illusion,” Lau added.

Lau said he would continue to work with Jagung on the next mural to replace the ageing mural.

“We hope to get even more parties involved this time around,” he said.

Those willing to contribute in any way are encouraged to reach out to Lau on his Facebook account.