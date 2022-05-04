New Covid-19 cases drop below 1,000 in Malaysia, but new deaths rise to 9

KUALA LUMPUR (May 4): Malaysia continued its downward trend in daily Covid-19 cases with 922 new infections in the past 24 hours.

But official data from the Health Ministry on the CovidNow website also recorded a slight uptick in deaths with nine recorded in the past 24 hours compared to just five yesterday.

The latest fatalities from the coronavirus include five people who were taken dead to hospitals nationwide.

The number of people who recovered yesterday totalled 5,520.

Of the 922 new cases reported today, only one is imported.

According to the information on CovidNow, there are currently 929 people warded in hospitals, 46 of whom need ventilators.

Patients in intensive care units total 69.

Another 30,821 people are under home quarantine. – Malay Mail

*Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article contained an error which has since been rectified.