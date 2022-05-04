PBDSB hopes Sarawak Land Code amendment strengthens native land ownership

KUCHING (May 4): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) hopes the upcoming proposed amendment to the Sarawak Land Code (SLC) will strengthen native land ownership.

PBDSB president Bobby William pointed out that like everyone else, the party is in the dark regarding which part or section of the SLC is going to be amended and what are the specific amendments.

“PBDSB will support any amendment that is not meant to derogate Native land ownership and/ or Customary Right land,” he said in a statement.

He was commenting on news reports quoting Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg as saying a Bill related to the amendment of the SLC will be tabled during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting this month.

Abang Johari was quoted as saying the “Bill will strengthen our rights from a few angles” and added more information would be released once it is formalised.

Bobby pointed out PBDSB will oppose amendments tabled, which when read, is intended to further erode or extinguish the rights of the native landowners, as has been systematically done and approved in DUN Sarawak before.

He also said PBDSB strongly condemned a certain minister who issued a statement in which he claimed that all land that has not been surveyed is state land.

“The statement reflects his ignorance of the law and utter disrespect for the Natives.

” PBDSB therefore would like the government to clarify as to whether the statement is personal to the minister concerned or otherwise,” he said.