Prices of RON97, RON95 and diesel unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR (May 4): The retail prices of RON97, RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged atRM3.94, RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively from tomorrow (May 5) to May 11.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a statement today said the prices were fixed based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automated Pricing Mechanism formula.

“To protect consumers from global oil price increases, the government has maintained the retail price of RON95 petrol at a ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market prices for both products have increased beyond the current ceiling prices,” it said.

The MOF added that the government would continue to monitor the trends of world crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. – Bernama