Sabah Covid-19 infection doubles to 23

KOTA KINABALU (May 4): Sabah recorded 23 new Covid-19 infection on Wednesday, almost doubled than the previous day (12).

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the number of daily cases will increase throughout May, however it is in a stable and controlled range.

“Caseloads double to 23 today compared to yesterday’s 12. While the increase was not unexpected, it’s a timely reminder to everyone to observe all SOPs to keep the increase low.

“The number of districts with zero case dropped to 18 from 22 previously,” said Masidi.

A total of 20 patients were in Category 1 and Category 2, one patient in Category 3 and two patients in Category 5.

No cases were reported in Category 4 on May 4.