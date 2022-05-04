Tg Datu rep meets grassroots to better understand devt issues

KUCHING (May 4): Tanjong Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan recently organised a meeting session with community leaders to understand the local issues affecting the development of the constituency.

A statement released by the Information Department said that Azizul in the meeting had stressed that going to the ground was the best way to listen to the voices of the community.

“I will focus on general matters first, like issues affecting all the areas under my constituency, before paying attention to localised problems at a specific location,” said the assemblyman.

Azizul also thanked Tanjong Datu voters for placing their confidence in him to be their elected representative in the last state election.

A briefing session on the development of Lundu district was also held by the district office earlier.