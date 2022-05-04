Thousands throng Abg Johari’s Hari Raya open house

KUCHING (May 4): Thousands of well-wishers came to a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house hosted by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg here yesterday, after a lapse of two years.

It was also the first open house hosted by Abang Johari since the term ‘Chief Minister’ was restyled to Premier of Sarawak.

The open house, running from 10am to 3pm, held at Pullman Hotel, was packed by well wishers from various backgrounds.

They came wearing face masks in accordance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

They were served delicacies such as rendang, nasi impit and satay while Abang Johari and his wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang presented ‘duit raya’ to the children, the disabled people and senior citizens.

Several visitors expressed their delight at being able to attend Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house again after a two-year lapse.

Terrence Koh Kim Seng, 68, said he missed Raya open house hosted by Abang Johari. He said he has been attending his open house every year since 10 years ago.

“Abang Johari’s Hari Raya open house is one that I would never miss. I have attended his open house even before he became the chief minister and now Premier of Sarawak,” added Koh, who is a businessman.

Duin Kuni, 53, a disabled person who needs wheelchair assistance, talked about his admiration for the Premier as a reason why he made an effort to attend the event.

He said he found out about the Premier’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house through social media.

“Wherever Abang Johari holds Hari Raya open house, I will always make an effort to attend it. The last time I attended was when it was held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching,” said Duin who hails from Kampung Pangkalan Kuap.

Liliana Cheremi Duri, 23, who was also present during the event with her husband and children, said she came to the event ‘because Hari Raya this year is special’.

“It has not been held for two years due to the pandemic and this year is therefore special. I also want to have a photo opportunity taken with the premier.”

Abang Johari, meanwhile, said he was heartened by the overwhelming response to his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house as it reflected a harmonious and united society.