Unimas denies soliciting personal information for entry to its programmes

KOTA SAMARAHAN (May 4): Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) has denied that it is soliciting personal information directly from members of the public via WhatsApp for entry to any of its programmes.

The university confirmed that a message which was spread via WhatsApp recently, said to be from some individual who claimed to be their representative, was fake.

A screen grab of the message was also posted on the university’s official Facebook account in which an individual who claimed to be ‘Puan Zaidah’ had requested for personal particulars such as full name, family income, identification card number, address and some other information.

According to the individual, the personal details should be provided for the purpose of entry to Unimas, without revealing which programme they are taking.

“Please be advised that this is FAKE. Unimas will not solicit any information from you for entry into any of our programmes, without your consent or knowledge.

“Entry into university is through official registration via UPU (https://upu.mohe.gov.my) or our official entities such as the Centre for Graduate Studies (https://www.postgrad.unimas.my) or Unimas Business School.

“Unimas does not condone any abuse of its name or identity and will take appropriate action,” said the message by Unimas on their Facebook page.

Unimas’ statement can be viewed in its official Facebook page here.