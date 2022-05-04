Wan Junaidi wants anti-party hopping law to be implemented before GE15

KUCHING (May 4): The anti-party hopping law should be implemented before the 15th general election (GE15) to prevent elected representatives from hopping parties like what happened after the 14th general election, said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Therefore, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) is hoping that a special sitting on the Anti-Party Hopping Bill will be held as soon as possible.

“We will have a special sitting, but we leave it to the prime minister. The date set is according to Regulation 11(3) Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara.

“Some suggested to wait until the July parliament sitting, and some voiced out (wanting) to have it earlier. So, we leave it to the prime minister (on the date),” he said when met at a gathering with the community at Penview Convention Centre here today.

Wan Junaidi who is leading a special select committee on the Bill, is confident with the capability of the select committee which comprises of law experts such as Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo and Sepang MP Mohamed Hanipa Maidin from Pakatan Harapan; Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Abdul Aziz and Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said from Barisan Nasional; Kota Bharu MP Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan from Parti Islam Se-Malaysia.

“We are all equipped with legal background and decades of experience in the field, and we can resolve any issues.”