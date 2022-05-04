Workers’ quarters at Jalan Pan Borneo Miri-Bintulu destroyed in fire

MIRI (May 4): A workers’ quarters of a Pan Borneo Highway project construction contractor company at Kem Gelasah, Jalan Pan Borneo Miri-Bintulu was destroyed in a fire yesterday.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said they received a distress call on the fire at 7.24pm and a team of eight firefighters from the Batu Niah fire station were rushed to the scene, located about 30km from the station.

“Upon arrival, the Bomba team found a block of 20-door non-permanent two-storey workers’ quarters was 80 per cent destroyed by fire.

“All occupants managed to escape during the incident,” he said, adding that a total of 30 male occupants were affected in the incident.

Ahmad Nizam said prior to their arrival, the occupants had tried to extinguish the fire using 11 fire extinguishers, but to no avail because the fire grew bigger and the building structure was made of plywood.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control at 8.10pm.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire a total losses have yet to be ascertained.

The operation ended at 9.05pm.