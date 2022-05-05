873,409 children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (May 5): A total of 873,409 or 24.6 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, 1,537,190 or 43.3 per cent of this group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For teenagers aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,894,915 individuals or 93 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 2,992,659 or 96.1 per cent have received at least one jab.

Among the adult population, 16,036,713 individuals or 68.2 per cent have received the booster dose, 22,967,350 or 97.6 per cent have completed the second dose and 23,243,555 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 2,151 vaccine doses were administered yesterday, 438 for the booster dose, 1,337 the second dose and 376 the first dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,332,430.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, only three deaths were reported yesterday, with Selangor registering two cases and Perak one case. — Bernama