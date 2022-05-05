Abun ready to fight DJ for PKR Hulu Rajang chairman’s post

KUCHING (May 5): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Hulu Rajang chairman Abun Sui Anyit is ready to fight possible challenger Wing Miku for the post.

The PKR Sarawak information chief said he will accept the challenge of the Radio Free Sarawak (RFS) deejay to continue leading the branch.

News portal MalaysiaKini had reported that Wing intends to stand for the post, with the ultimate goal of contesting for the Hulu Rajang parliamentary seat.

“That is news. But I accept his challenge for the branch chairman post. And reading between the lines, he (Wing) has also expressed intention to contest in the next parliamentary election,” Abun said when contacted last night.

“I am incumbent chief at my branch and I am offering myself again to be the branch chief for next term.”

He pointed out that only those who have been with the party for at least one year are eligible to contest.

Abun said PKR elections will start nationwide on May 13, while the Hulu Rajang branch will conduct its online voting on May 18 and physical voting at selected venues on May 22.

He said besides chairman, the other posts being contested are deputy chairman, vice chairman, and 15 committee member posts.

All elected branch chairmen in Sarawak will later select the state chairman from among them, he added.

Abun has been PKR Hulu Rajang chairman since 2014.

Wing, who is known as deejay ‘Stanley Rentap’ on RFS, expressed his intention to join the coming party election at the expense of exposing his true identity.

He was reported to have crisscrossed between settlements to meet with the people in recent weeks.