Covid-19 cases expected to rise after Raya, Kaamatan

KOTA KINABALU (May 5): Sabah recorded 26 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with 23 patients under Categories 1 and 2.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the state government had predicted more cases after the Aidilfitri and Kaamatan celebrations this month.

“Although it is still too early to make an assessment, so far the number of increases recorded is at a small and controlled level.

“This is strong evidence that the vaccines that was given to majority of people in the country has increased their body’s immunity from the risk of viral infections,” he said.

Masidi also said that from the 26 cases reported on Thursday, two patients are in Category 3 and one patient in Category 4.

Kota Kinabalu returned to double-digit number with 11 new cases after recording only four cases on Wednesday.

Tambunan which did not record any new cases on the previous day also recorded six new infections.

The daily case fluctuations in other districts are on a small scale.

No new infections were reported in 19 districts.