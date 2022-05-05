Dept issues detention order against premises after Sg Semenyih pollution

KUALA LUMPUR (May 5): The Department of Environment (DoE) has issued an Equipment Operation Detention (POK) order to a premises suspected of causing the diesel odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih.

DoE director-general Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar said in a statement yesterday that the order was issued after an investigation was carried out on the premises along Sungai Semenyih, especially in the Beranang Industrial Area.

According to him, samples of a mixture of oil and water from the premises were also taken for further investigation.

“Action under Section 25 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 will be taken after obtaining the results of chemical analysis,” he said.

“If found guilty, the premises representatives can be fined up to RM100,000 or jailed a maximum of five years or both and an additional fine of up to RM1,000 per day for each day of the offence,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to him, the department will continue its investigation and inspection of all premises that have the potential to cause pollution and stern action will be taken against such premises.

“Informants can be rewarded under Section 48B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 until the offenders are caught and informants are protected under Section 50A of the same Act,” he said.

The DoE recently received a complaint of diesel odour pollution along the Semenyih River and, as a result, the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant operation was suspended. — Bernama