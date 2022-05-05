Doctors with personal issues can reach out to MMA’s HelpDoc

KUCHING (May 5): Healthcare professionals experiencing any personal issues can reach out to Malaysian Medical Association’s (MMA) HelpDoc – a support group for doctors.

MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai said the association is saddened upon receiving news of a houseman attached to Penang Hospital, who was reported to have died after falling from an office building at Jalan Datuk Keramat in the state.

“It is hoped that while investigations are being carried out by the authorities, the privacy of the family will be respected and the incident will not be sensationalised,” he said in a brief statement yesterday.

More information on HelpDoc can be found on MMA’s website at www.mma.org.my.

According to a Malay Mail report, the Penang Health Department confirmed yesterday afternoon the death of a houseman assigned to the state general hospital, after news reports of the incident raised questions over the work conditions for junior doctors.

Penang health director Dr Ma’arof Sudin said the trainee doctor was placed at Penang Hospital on 3 April and fell to his death on 17 April from the latter’s building of residence.

“This case is now under investigation by the police who have ordered for a post-mortem to be conducted,” he was quoted as saying.