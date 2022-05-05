Dr Yii calls for immediate probe on death of houseman

KUCHING (May 5): The Ministry of Health must launch an immediate and transparent investigation into the tragic incident of a Penang Hospital houseman who fell to his death from the building of his residence on April 17, said Dr Kelvin Yii.

The DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) chief said the ministry must also prepare the necessary support including emotional and psychological support to all healthcare workers including housemen to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

“What is concerning is that this is believed to be the second death involving a junior doctor in the span of two years.

“On top of that, there are reported tough and toxic working conditions for these young doctors for up to 16 to 17 hours a day, affecting not just their physical health but also mental health,” he said in a statement.

He claimed that several doctors, who prefer to remain anonymous, had said that bullying in the medical fraternity was a pervasive problem.

“That is why the hospital management must take responsibility and the Ministry of Health must provide a clear explanation and conduct a transparent investigation into the matter to ensure any toxic practices against any of our healthcare workers are curbed.

“This cannot be dismissed as a ‘common practice or culture’ and just be swept under the carpet,” he stressed.

The Bandar Kuching MP called upon the government and Ministry of Health to implement a strict zero horizontal violence policy at all workplaces to curb any toxic environment and even violence among healthcare workers.

“This, of course, includes psychological violence, verbal violence and physical violence during interpersonal conflicts or conflicts among colleagues,” he added.

He pointed out that horizontal violence has negative psychological and physical effects on the health of our healthcare professionals.

“It often does not directly attack the person physically, but indirectly puts victims in a state of high level stress, leading to stress-related disorders and injuries.

“Physiologically, repeated exposure to stressors depletes the body’s defence system and increases the risk of heart disease, hypertension, sleep disorders and other adverse reactions to stress.

“Psychologically, victims of horizontal violence generally have a low level of mental health, and horizontal violence may cause obvious psychological symptoms, such as anxiety, depression and feeling of stress,” he said.

He said all these will directly have an impact towards patient care.

“Studies have shown that occurrence of horizontal violence would make the healthcare workers feel painful, their attention and judgment would be disturbed, and the communication and collaboration among staff would be reduced, which would eventually damage patient care.

“That is why this issue must not be treated as an isolated case but looked at seriously not only on a local level in Penang, but also at a macro-level nationwide,” stressed Dr Yii.

On top of providing a more positive learning environment, he said the Ministry of Health must also look at providing a safe avenue to seek help.

“In many cases, there are no clear channels for victims to voice out, by the time they do, it’s too late. This is one of the reasons why young doctors, nurses, assistant medical officers, pharmacists and other healthcare workers are leaving the public healthcare service due to such toxicity.

“If it is not addressed properly, we will lose our young healthcare professionals and this will affect the quality of care to our people,” he added.

He said this is not how the young doctors, who were also part of the country’s main frontliners in the battle against Covid-19, ought to be treated.

“Proper support and guidance are given to all for them so that they can be moulded and trained positively to be the best they can be in their position,” he emphasised.

The Penang Health Department yesterday confirmed the death of the houseman following news reports of the incident which raised questions over the work conditions for junior doctors.

Its director Dr Ma’arof Sudin in a statement said the trainee doctor, who was placed at Penang Hospital on April 4, had fallen to his death on April 17 and that the case was now under investigation by the police who have ordered for a post-mortem to be conducted.