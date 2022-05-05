Electronic ‘eyes’ watching, as Sibu Central Market gets 94 CCTV cameras

SIBU (May 5): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has completed installing 94 high performance closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the Sibu Central Market, said councillor Albert Tiang.

The SMC market and petty traders committee chairman said the CCTV cameras comprised those with short and long range, wide angle, as well as 360-degree vision.

He said with these electronic ‘eyes’, every nook and corner of the central market will be covered and monitored in real time, including via smartphone.

“All 94 units of CCTV already installed and the project is scheduled to be completed before end of May.

“Presently it is in the process of testing and commissioning,” he told The Borneo Post today.

In a previous interview, Tiang said SMC hoped to prevent thefts and indiscriminate parking around the central market area, especially along Jalan Channel and the back lane of Jalan Khoo Peng Loong during peak hours, which causes traffic congestion.

He said CCTV cameras would also be installed in stages at Khoo Peng Loong Food Garden, Taman Selera Muhibbah, Sungai Merah Market, Jaya Li Hua Market, Taman Selera Harmoni, Rejang Park Market, and Grand Height Market.