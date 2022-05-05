Heavy rain comes too late as fire destroys two Long Lapok houses

MIRI (May 5): Heavy rain fell a little too late to assist the efforts of Rumah Nyegang folk in Kampung Balat Tengah, Long Lapok to save two houses from a fire early this morning.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of nine firefighters was deployed to the scene in Tinjar, Baram after receiving a distress call from the longhouse headman at 2.41am.

The village is located around 100km from the Lopeng fire station.

“Upon arrival at 4.12am, the operation commander reported that the fire had 100 per cent destroyed two houses measuring 20 feet by 30 feet each, which were built separately from the longhouse.

“The fire was completely extinguished by the longhouse residents when the firefighters arrived at the scene and heavy rain started to fall,” he said, adding that telecommunications and internet coverage at the location were limited.

Ahmad Nizam added one of the two houses was occupied by a woman and her two sons, but she and the older boy were in Miri when the fire occurred.

The younger boy managed to escape unhurt, while the other house was vacant.