Infringements detected at 10 businesses during Aidilfitri maximum price scheme

KUCHING (May 5): Ten business premises in the country were found to have infringed the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 since the enforcement of the 2022 Hari Raya Puasa Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) from April 26.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) said these offences involved failure to comply with price tag requirements and selling controlled goods above the ceiling price.

“From April 26 to May 4, the ministry inspected a total of 6,702 business premises in wholesale and retail levels. Of these, a total of 10 cases were found to have violated the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” said the ministry in a statement today.

The ministry said the government has also decided to extend the implementation of SHMMP to May 10, from the previous date of May 6.

According to KPDNHEP, this is to enable all Malaysian families to continue the tradition of visiting relatives and friends in a harmonious and cheerful but safe atmosphere.

“Enforcement of SHMMP will continue across the country until May 10. In addition, the maximum price of chicken and eggs will remain in effect until June 5.

“Strict action will be taken against any party who fails to comply with the rules and regulations under this scheme,” the ministry added.

Individuals who come across any violation or need to channel complaints can contact KPDNHEP via WhatsApp on 019-2794317 or 019-8488000; portal: e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my; call centre on 1-800-886800; email: e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my; or via the mobile app Ez ADU KPDNHEP.