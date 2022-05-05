Lorry driver hurt in collision with cement truck

SIBU (May 5): A 49-year-old man suffered head injuries after a container lorry that he was driving collided with a cement truck at Jalan Wawasan here today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 4 chief Janggan Muling, nine rescuers from the Sungai Merah station were despatched to the scene after they received a call on the incident at 3.24pm.

“They arrived at the scene at 3.30pm and managed to extricate the lorry driver who was pinned inside his vehicle,” he said in a statement.

The cement truck driver was however unhurt.