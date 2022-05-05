Malaysian Bar sets May 27 for EGM on alleged intimidation of judiciary

KUALA LUMPUR (May 5): Malaysian Bar will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to discuss, among others, the allegations of interference with and intimidation of the judiciary.

According to a circular from its secretary Anand Raj posted on the Bar website today, at least one motion on the legal fraternity’s response to the alleged intimidation will be discussed during the physical EGM.

Another related motion is the consequences of not upholding the safeguards and mechanisms provided for under Article 125 of the Federal Constitution, which allow the Chief Justice (after consulting with the prime minister) the power to recommend judicial appointments to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“We take this opportunity to remind members that under section 65(5) of the LPA, if any member of the Malaysian Bar desires to propose any motion to be considered at the EGM, the member shall, ‘not less than seven days before the date of the meeting serve upon the Secretary of the Malaysian Bar notice of such motion in writing’.

“In accordance with sections 65(4A) and 65(4B) of the LPA, the quorum shall be 500 members of the Malaysian Bar, and the EGM shall be dissolved if a quorum is not present by 4pm,” said the circular.

Another possible motion is for another “walk for justice” to protest alleged interference, after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission announced investigation on judge Datuk Nazlan Mohd Ghazali who presided over the SRC International case involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Six former Malaysian Bar presidents has called on the current office bearers to hold a “walk for justice” in a bid to voice out against “intimidation” towards the judiciary.

In a petition, the former presidents – Mah Weng Kwai, Kuthubul Zaman Bukhari, Yeo Yang Poh, Ambiga Sreenevasan, Lim Chee Wee and Steven Thiru said “it is time for the Bar to once again rise and fearlessly defend the institution of the judiciary”.

“We, the undersigned members of the Bar, urge the Bar Council to organise a walk urgently to send a clear message to those that seek to interfere with the judiciary that this intimidation cannot be countenanced as it is a blatant violation of the rule of law,” they said in the petition. – Malay Mail