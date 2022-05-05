Miri woman who went missing says invited for walk by ‘someone’

MIRI (May 5): An octogenarian who went missing for over four hours yesterday attributed her disappearance to an invitation for a walk from an unidentified person.

“Someone invited me for a walk just now,” she said when found.

Sandi Utih, 81, was found safe without any injuries around 200 metres from her house.

According to her son, around 4pm yesterday (May 4), Sandi left his home at Rumah Edward Simpang Pakut, Jalan Miri-Bintulu on foot to return to her house, located around 300 metres away, along an oil palm plantation road.

However, around 7pm, his father informed him that his mother had failed to return home.

This led him to immediately contact the Batu Niah fire station for help.

Station chief Rary Binjie said they received a report on the missing senior citizen at around 7.30pm.

A team of firefighters was subsequently deployed to the scene, located 41km from the station.

Upon arrival at 8.10pm, the search and rescue team started to look for Sandi by retracing the route she was to have taken.

“The victim was found safe at 8.36pm in the oil palm plantation area, some 200 metres from her own house.

“Once found, the victim informed that someone had invited her for a walk in the area,” Rary said.

He added firefighters then carried Sandi back to her house.

The search and rescue operation also involved 10 longhouse residents.