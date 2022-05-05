Missing man found dead in Sarikei nipah forest

SARIKEI (May 5): A 37-year-old man who was reported missing by his family on Tuesday night was found dead by a search and rescue (SAR) team yesterday afternoon.

According to a statement from the SAR team comprising Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Department, police and members of the public, the dead man identified as Chee was found leaning against a nipah palm in a forest near Taman Susur Jambu here at 1.41pm Wednesday.

“He was already lifeless when found, and was handed over to the police for further action at 2.10pm yesterday,” the statement added.

Chee was reported missing at Sarikei Police Station around 9pm Tuesday when he failed to return home after he went out of their house in Taman Susur Jambu around 5.30pm (Tuesday), the statement added.

Prior to lodging the report family members looked for him but failed to locate him although they found his hand phone and a wallet in a ‘nipah’ forest. There was also no response when they called him, the statement added.

Earlier, the SAR team, fearing that he might have drowned, also searched the river.