Serian motorcyclist dies in collision with out-of-control car

KUCHING (May 5): A 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed yesterday morning in a collision with a car at Jalan Bintawa here.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement head Supt Bingkok John said Amparang Paulton died at the scene due to injuries to his head and legs.

“The incident happened around 7.30am when a car driven by a 27-year-old man went out of control at a bend and crashed into the motorcyclist in the opposite lane,” he said in a statement.

Bingkok said the deceased, who hailed from Kampung Kerangan in Serian, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, and the body sent to Sarawak General Hospital for further action.

The car driver suffered minor cuts and bruises and was given outpatient treatment at the hospital, he added.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.