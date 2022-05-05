PM to hold Aidilfitri open house in Aidilfitri on Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR (May 5): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is inviting members of the public to attend the Aidilfitri open house for the Aidilfitri parliamentary constituency this Saturday (May 7).

In a post on his Facebook page today, Ismail Sabri said, the open house will be held at Laman Kerayong, Bera from 9am to 2pm.

“Bring your children, family and friends. We celebrate together as members of the Malaysian family,” he said.

On Tuesday, Ismail Sabri extended an invitation to all members of the Malaysian family to attend his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at Laman Sari, Kompleks Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, on Sunday (May 8) from 10am to 4pm. – Bernama