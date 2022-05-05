Public varsities told to re-evaluate safety of facilities

KOTA BHARU (May 5): The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) has instructed all public universities in the country to re-evaluate the safety aspects of their respective facilities, its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said.

A comprehensive assessment, including improving building structures, was needed to prevent the recurrence of the tragic incident that involved a Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) student recently, she said.

“From the study, USM will improve its safety aspects, including monitoring projects that involve physical buildings so that they are safer to occupy and are user-friendly, especially for disabled students,” she told reporters after visiting the family of USM student Lukman Hakim Mat Rani at Kampung Panambang here today.

The 22-year-old School of Education Studies student died after he had slipped and fell while trying to retrieve his clothes that had dropped from the clothesline on the eighth floor of Desa Siswa Tekun on April 25.

Noraini had earlier presented the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) Takaful Family Protection Coverage scheme benefit, including the exemption of repayment on Lukman Hakim’s student loan.

His family was also eligible for the funeral benefit of RM1,500, according to Noraini.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s mother, Wan Rubiah Wan Abdullah, 50, said Lukman Hakim, the fifth of eight siblings, was active at the university and was very interested in becoming a history teacher.

“The clothes that fell were his favourite shirt that he often wore. During the incident, he was alone as his roommate was performing Maghrib prayers.

“He asked me to buy a green (Raya) shirt, and I had already bought it at the market. The bus ticket to return to home to celebrate Hari Raya was also bought, she added. – Bernama