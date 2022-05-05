Riverbank erosion continues to threaten homes of Long Wat longhouse’s 1,300 residents

MIRI (May 5): Some 1,300 residents from a 90-door longhouse in Long Wat, Sungai Apoh near here have expressed concern as riverbank erosion edges nearer to their homes whenever it floods.

When met, the villagers said they feared the worst would happen if no immediate action is taken.

“This erosion started a few years ago and has gotten worse since last year.

“The river erosion is already approaching part of the 90-door structure of the longhouse. We are worried that this longhouse will be swallowed by the river,” said a spokesperson.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau went to check on the situation after receiving a report from the village head.

Dennis said he had applied for a special allocation from the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to build a retaining wall measuring about 100 metres.

“The project is currently being implemented by the Sarawak Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID). I was informed that they are now in the stage of completing its design.

“As the people’s representative, I am worried about the safety of the residents and requested that this project be expedited because it involves the safety of the villagers,” he said.

Dennis said the allocation has already been approved and construction work on the retaining wall is expected to begin in July.

“Upon my request, DID is now building an erosion barrier to prevent the situation from getting worse,” he added.

Long Wat is located about a five-hour drive from here.

Apart from Long Wat, four other villages in Telang Usan badly affected by riverbank erosion are Long Bemang, Long Banyok, Long Ikang, and Long Selatong Tepalit.

“The unpredictable weather and heavy rains have caused some areas in Telang Usan to become flooded, causing erosion of the riverbanks,” Dennis said.