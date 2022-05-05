Sabah’s SEA Games medallists will receive incentives

TAWAU (May 5): The state government will give incentives to the 37 Sabah athletes who win medal at the Sea Games in Hanoi, Vietnam from May 12 to 23.

Sabah Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy said it is as an appreciation to the state athletes for making the country famous in the highly prestigious sporting event.

“The Sabah Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBSS) congratulates all the Sabah athletes who have been selected to represent the country in Hanoi,” he said.

Andi Muhammad, who is also the Tanjung Batu assemblyman, said the ministry expects all the Sabah athletes to show encouraging performance and bring home medals.

“The ministry also runs many programs involving youths in the state in line with the direction of Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ),” he said during a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at his residence here on Wednesday.

“We have held a ‘Felo SMJ’ program where selected youths will be placed in each ministry to learn how to administer the state government.

“KBSS will select a total of 73 youths from each state constituency in the state to succeed in the program which will be implemented in the near future,” he said.

All the youths in the state are also encouraged to register for the Youth Management System program to get information on the ministry’s activities.

“All activities and types of assistance provided by KBSS will be shared through this system and youths will get information faster.

“This platform is good and in line with the current fast-paced situation, where youths can register for every KBSS program online,” he said.