Sarawak Amateur Gymnastics Association seeks training gymnasium

KUCHING (May 5): The Sarawak Amateur Gymnastics Association (Sagma) is yearning to have a rhythmic gymnastics training gymnasium to produce more high calibre gymnasts for the state and country.

Sagma president Helena Christine Wee said its current training centre is too small and a bigger place is necessary.

“Our gymnasts have been training here since 2010 and the training centre is fully utilised from Monday to Sunday.

“With only one carpet here, we have a hard time to arrange for the training schedule to cater for the elite, back-up, and development gymnasts,” Wee told The Borneo Post.

Currently, six elite gymnasts are undergoing training in preparation for the 20th Sukma Special Edition, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur in September.

They are Annalisa Law, Toh En Xuan, Jenevieve Tan, Theodora Eng, Clarice Lau, and Celine Voon.

There are eight trainees in the backup group and 48 trainees in the development group.

“We had put in our application (for the gymnasium) last year to the Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Ministry through the Sarawak Sports Corporation for a piece of land next to the Sarawak Gymnasium (for artistic gymnastics) at the Petra Jaya Sports Complex as our new Rhythmic Gymnastics Gymnasium.

“We have also submitted the building plan and budget for approval,” Wee said.

She added that the new gymnasium would be able to accommodate two carpets and the training problem would be solved.