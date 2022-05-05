Showing KDMR culture richness through attire

PENAMPANG (May 5): The richness of the Kadazandusun Murut and Rungus (KDMR) culture can be observed not only in their language but also in their attire.

In an event held at the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) also known as the Hongkod Koisaan, three Unduk Ngadau, namely 2021 Sabah State Unduk Ngadau Maya Hejnowska, Kiulu Unduk Ngadau Brolyn Benjamin and Paginatan Unduk Ngadau, Dianarin Vahidin who were present, wore three distinct traditional attires from three of the races that could be found in Sabah.

Maya is wearing the Penampang Kadazan traditional attire, while Brolyn is clad with the traditional Lundayeh attire from Sipitang called the ‘Bakad Berecu’ and Dianarin is donning an attire called the Baju Labuk from Telupid.