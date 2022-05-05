SPCA Tawau to hold charity run

TAWAU (May 5): The Society For The Prevention of Cruelty To Animals (SPCA) Tawau will be organising the “Run For The Voiceless 2022”.

Former deputy president of the Tawau Municipal Council, Koh Kian Leong, has been invited to flag off the 6km charity run on June 19.

Koh also gave a donation in support of the activities of SPCA Tawau.

He said it is not easy to carry out charity in Tawau, especially during the endemic period.

However, he hoped the public in Tawau would be able to give their full support to the event.

According to Leong Nyuk Ying, chairman of SPCA Tawau, the charity run will be flagged off at 6.30am at the association located at Jalan Kau Sing.

The registration fee for the charity run is RM60. Participants will receive a T-shirt, medal and e-certificate run.

Interested parties can submit the registration form and contact the organising committee members via call or WhatsApp: Ms Chua 016-8262697, Ms Carman 016-828 1377, Ms Vera 010-958 2810, Ms Agnes 016-830 6742