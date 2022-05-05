SSPCA, Save Our Strays holding adoption campaign May 8

KUCHING (May 5): Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) and Save Our Strays (SOS) Kuching are holding an adoption campaign this Sunday (May 8).

The event will be held at the BarkPark Borneo, Saradise from 9.30am to 12pm.

A number of dogs and cats of varying ages will be up for adoption.

Most of the older animals are spayed or neutered, and have also been vaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Those who are looking to give these furry companions a forever home are encouraged to drop by. An adoption fee of RM100 per animal applies.

For inquiries, contact BarkPark Borneo on 010-2260330.